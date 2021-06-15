How to get a Lightning Rod in Minecraft and use it

The Minecraft Lightning Rod is one of the special items added in Minecraft 1.17. It’s basically a safety device, and a useful one too: never again shall your wooden cottage catch fire during a thunderstorm!

The Minecraft 1.17 Lightning Rod is fairly easy to make, but you have to know the crafting recipe as well as the location of the crafting resources. Furthermore, there are more ways to use a Minecraft Lightning Rod than you might think. Here’s everything worth knowing about Lightning Rods.

How does the Minecraft 1.17 Lightning Rod work?

(Image credit: Mojang)

A Minecraft Lightning Rod will divert lightning strikes, making it hit the rod instead of any other blocks surrounding it. In Minecraft Java Edition, the area covered by the Lightning Rod is 32x4x32. In Bedrock edition, it’s 64x64x64.

Naturally, a Lightning Rod won’t do anything during clear weather or normal rain. You can tell the difference between normal rain and a thunderstorm by looking at the Lightning Rod: if it emits tiny white sparkles, lightning strikes are coming!

You can always remove your Lightning Rod an place it elsewhere. But make sure to use a stone pickaxe or even better quality pickaxe to remove a Lightning Rod, or it won’t drop anything.

How to get a Lightning Rod in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

The crafting recipe for a Minecraft Lightning Rod is simple: just place three Minecraft copper Ingots on top of each other (same shape as the Lightning Rod). The only difficulty is to find Copper Ore. If you just look at some nearby cave entrances or dig around a bit, finding enough Copper Ore shouldn’t take too long. You can then smelt them in a furnace to get the three Copper Ingots.

How to use the Lightning Rod in Minecraft 1.17

(Image credit: Mojang)

As mentioned before, the Lightning Rod can protect your wooden house from lightning strikes. But that’s definitely not the only use of the Lightning Rod in Minecraft 1.17. Here are some examples of the Lightning Rod’s other functions:

Prevent mobs from transitioning into something more dangerous. For example, a villager struck by lightning turns into a witch. Create mobs on purpose (and collecting their drops). Just put a villager in a tiny space with a Lightning Rod in the middle, and wait for it to be struck. It’s a bit mean, but effective. Remove oxidation from copper blocks. Just place the Lightning Rod on top of the copper and wait until it gets hit; the greenish color will disappear. The Lightning Rod sends a redstone signal when it’s struck by lightning, which means you can use it in a redstone circuit.

All you need to do is head out and find some Copper Ore, and you’ll have a Minecraft Lightning Rod in no time!

