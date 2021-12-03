How to get Minecraft honeycomb and what to craft with it

Minecraft honeycomb is a versatile little crafting material, and if you know anything about nature then it shouldn't surprise you that bees are involved in its production, so you'll need to be careful when obtaining it unless you want to risk a sting and the poisoning that follows it! As with all items in Minecraft, there are specific ways to get hold of this sweet treat, and if you understand them then you'll be able to craft useful objects such as candles or prevent oxidisation of copper. If you're ready to get started then here's everything you need to know about how to get Minecraft honeycomb.

How to get Minecraft honeycomb

(Image credit: Mojang)

You can get Minecraft honeycomb from either a bee nest or beehive once it reaches honey level 5, by shearing it with a pair of shears. This will drop three honeycombs, but will also make any bees inside angry and they'll attack you – to avoid this, start a fire below the bee nest or beehive, as the smoke will calm the bees and they won't become hostile towards you.

With a little bit of ingenuity, there is another way to harvest Minecraft honeycomb without incurring the bee's wrath. If you set up a dispenser and use it to launch a pair of shears at a bee nest, then the honeycomb will appear as a dropped item but the bees won't become hostile.

Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes

(Image credit: Mojang)

There are a number of Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipes you can produce, with one of the main ones being for a beehive as shown above – because this involves sandwiching three honeycombs between six planks, you'll need to have obtained some honeycomb already from a bee nest or otherwise found it. You can also combine four honeycombs to make a honeycomb block, which is a decorative item.

(Image credit: Mojang)

Another Minecraft honeycomb crafting recipe is to combine a honeycomb with string above it to produce a candle, which can then be lit with flint and steel and used as a light source. Finally, you can combine a honeycomb with copper items to create a waxed version of the original item, which prevents the copper from becoming oxidised.

Minecraft cheats | Best Minecraft servers | Minecraft Realms | Best Minecraft seeds | Best Minecraft mods | Best Minecraft shaders | Best Minecraft skins | Best Minecraft texture packs | Play Minecraft for free | Minecraft Forge | Minecraft download