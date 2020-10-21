Minecraft esports set to Devil May Cry 5 battle music is intense

NetEase is promoting the Minecraft esports scene in China using some pretty whacky music on Twitter.

The highlight video that you can see just below was published earlier this week by NetEase, showing off some Minecraft esports action in China. What makes this slightly odd, though, is the fact that NetEase appears to be playing Nero's battle theme from Devil May Cry 5 over the trailer.

Minecraft Esports in China (I swear I didn't add the music, it's part of the original video published by NetEase lol) pic.twitter.com/6csvdIdX7YOctober 20, 2020

I... don't really know what to do with this information. Sure, Minecraft esports can make for some pretty hectic viewing, but I'm not quite sure it's as action-packed as Capcom's Devil May Cry 5. Speaking of, I hope Capcom licensed out the music for NetEase to use in this trailer, or the latter company could be in some pretty murky waters.

You can check out the full track from Devil May Cry 5 just below, called Devil Trigger. This is the battle theme that plays while you're controlling Nero, whereas different themes play while you're controlling fellow protagonists Dante and V. Taking all three tracks into account, I'm pretty sure NetEase went for the best option out of all three battle themes with Devil Trigger.

I've actually never properly watched a match of Minecraft esports, but it looks pretty entertaining. It's structured as a team deathmatch-style mode, where the blocky characters battle one another with swords for supremacy. While that might not be what most people play Minecraft for, after seeing this trailer, I might just have to give it a watch.

