Not sure how to trade in Minecraft Dungeons? Assuming you're not going solo, Minecraft Dungeons is a game all about camaraderie and supporting one another in multiplayer so you'd think there would be a way to trade with friends. It's not immediately obvious how to give that sweet weapon or artifact you found to one of your adventurer pals, or drop it for them to pick up, and unfortunately, there's a very good reason for that.

How to trade with friends in Minecraft Dungeons

(Image credit: Mojang)

We've got some bad news for you, folks. You cannot trade with friends in Minecraft Dungeons. Nor can you drop items on the floor for your buddies to pick up. Unfortunately, loot is for one specific player only, so you'll need to cross your fingers and hope to the Minecraft gods themselves that you get lucky.

It's a curious design decision from Mojang given that standard Minecraft is focused so much on playing alongside your friends and working together. Minecraft Dungeons is the same, albeit without sharing loot and items disappointingly.

That's not to say the function won't come to the game in future, however. Minecraft Dungeons will be receiving content updates later down the line and no doubt there'll also be some rebalancing involved, along with potential game changes. It seems inevitable that people will request the ability to share drops with friends, so here's hoping Mojang consider adding it.

There's always the possibility that people abuse the function by giving their high-end drops to new players, allowing them to storm through the game with ease, but something like that could easily be prevented by making it so players of a certain level can only equip items in a certain power range, for example. IAnother workaround would be to make the gear scale depending on the level of the player holding it.

Either way, it's bad news for now, but hopefully not for much longer. Keep your eyes peeled because we'll update this guide if Mojang does introduce the functionality!