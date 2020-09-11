How to find Diamonds in Minecraft: Improve your chances and find Diamonds quicker (hopefully)

Knowing how to find Diamonds in Minecraft is one of the game's most important skills. Ever since Minecraft became a worldwide phenomenon over a decade ago, Diamonds have been a key goal for every single player. But how do you get Minecraft Diamonds? It's not as simple as exploring caves and crossing your fingers, there are actually a tricks you can use to maximise your Diamond-finding chances. Here's everything you need to know about how to find Diamonds in Minecraft.

How to find Diamonds in Minecraft

While Minecraft Netherite is now the strongest material for weapons and armor in Minecraft, Diamonds work as the base and are much easier to acquire in comparison (though still somewhat hard in the grand scheme of things). If you get yourself a full set of Diamond armor and a Diamond sword, plus an Enchanting Table, you'll be set for any enemy that tries to take you on. Here are some tips for finding Diamonds in Minecraft.

Diamonds only spawn below Y=16

Press F3 when playing Minecraft on PC (Java Edition) or on console, you need to enter the game options before loading your world and select "Show Co-ordinates" (Bedrock Edition). Diamonds can only spawn naturally below Y level 16, which means that if you're exploring a cave that doesn't descend significantly, you won't find the good stuff.

Diamonds do not tend to spawn close to lava, but lava pools are naturally more open areas and you can look at more blocks this way. Plus, if you find a natural lava pool at around that level, it means every single block you see surrounding the pool has the potential to be Diamond Ore.

Branch mining is essentially digging down to Y=10, then creating symmetrical paths branching off. Then you simply mine in a straight line. So you'd start a new path every third block, in both directions. You don't want to have a new branch mine path at every other block, because you'd be limiting how many new blocks — and potential Diamonds — you're seeing on the wall, so it needs to be a two-block thick wall.

Of course, Minecraft is all about caving too. So if you find a complex cave system that delves deep into the depths of the world, stock up on equipment (food, torches, weapons, armour) and start exploring! Provided it does go below Y=16, there's a good chance you'll find a vein or two.

Mining any ore with a Fortune Pickaxe will yield more resource than the ore would usually contain. Unfortunately, you do need to have already found Diamonds to make an Enchanting Table, but it's a great way to quickly accumulate more Diamonds at once.

Ultimately, finding Diamonds is luck in Minecraft. There is a method to the madness though; only one Diamond vein will spawn per chunk (a chunk is 16x16 blocks) below Y=16, and that vein can be anywhere from 1-10 Diamonds long. So if you decide to clear out an entire chunk, you are guaranteed to find Diamonds inside. It's a lot of effort for a somewhat small reward though, when you could use a more effective mining style like branch or strip mining. Either way, find enough Diamonds to kit yourself out and you'll be the envy of the entire server.

