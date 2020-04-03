Minecraft action-RPG Minecraft Dungeons delayed to May

Minecraft Dungeons, a four-player Diablo-esque action-RPG set in the blocky world of Minecraft, will now be released on May 26 following a one-month delay.

Mojang quietly confirmed the delay on Twitter today. Minecraft Dungeons was originally expected to release this month, but it's now been pushed back by roughly four weeks. Mojang didn't give a reason for the delay, but it has previously warned that moving to remote work due to coronavirus concerns could impact Minecraft Dungeons' release.

"As we’re working from home to do our part in protecting our community, our workflows will unfortunately be impacted," the studio said in March . "We’re working hard to deliver Minecraft Dungeons in April, but we’re also re-evaluating our timeline to make sure we bring you the best game possible."

This delay comes as no surprise, and all things considered, it's a pretty minor one. The latest Last of Us 2 delay , for example, left the game without a new release date due to production and distribution problems caused by the coronavirus lockdown. Waiting one more month is fairly tame by comparison.

Minecraft Dungeons is the latest in a growing line of Minecraft spin-offs, and while it does retain the original's blocky aesthetic and old-school monster designs, that's about all it keeps. It's a full-on isometric action-RPG with a hot bar, leveling system, dungeons and more. Normal Minecraft systems like weapon enchanting have been expanded to integrate more RPG elements like damage ranges, and its loot system looks pretty diverse as well.

Minecraft Dungeons is coming to PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Oh, and it'll be on Xbox Game Pass too.