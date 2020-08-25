Microsoft unveils limited edition gold carat and leopard print Xbox Ones for Wonder Woman 1984

Wonder Woman 1984 is heading to cinemas on October 2nd, and to celebrate, Warner Bros have teamed up with Microsoft to give away some eye-catching limited edition Xboxes. Supposedly inspired by DC’s iconic superhero, these three wildly different custom creations take the Xbox One X to both stylish (and garish) new heights.

The most impressive of the lot is the striking ‘Golden Armor’ Xbox One X console. Crafted entirely by hand, this one of a kind Xbox is adorned with 24-carat gold leaves. While exact numbers of the other two designs have yet to be confirmed, Microsoft reveals that there is only one Golden Armor console in existence, but is yet to reveal how we can get our hands on it.

Microsoft are also offering fans the chance two win two other Wonder-Woman-themed consoles. The first design is inspired by the princess of the Amazon’s iconic Lasso Of Truth, and is adorned with Wonder Woman’s iconic WW logo - with a controller to match.

The second…. Well, it’s a furry Xbox. Known as the Barbara Minerva Xbox One X, this design blends snakeskin and faux leopard fur in a look that is inspired by the aesthetic of Wonder Woman’s nemesis of the same name. You might recognise Barbara as The Cheetah, Kristen Wiig's character in the movie, so any Wiig superfans might want to aim for this one.

For a chance to win these two incredibly limited edition consoles, simply like or retweet the Xbox sweepstakes tweet between August 25th and September 17th.