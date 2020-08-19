Microsoft Flight Sim Num Del key: How to release the parking brake

Many players are struggling to find the Microsoft Flight Sim Num Del key on their keyboard to release the parking brake and take off. In this guide, we’re going to help you take to the skies by showing you all of the methods for releasing the parking brake in Microsoft Flight Simulator, across all major control schemes.

You can reassign the keyboard parking brake input from the Microsoft Flight Simulator Num Del key to something else in the options menu by heading to the ‘Controls’ screen, searching for ‘Toggle Parking Brakes’, clicking the input box and choosing another key.

Where is the Flight Sim Num Del key on the keyboard?

(Image credit: Microsoft)

The Num Del or Num Decimal key is found on a keyboard Numpad. This is the extension, usually found to the right of the Arrow Keys, separate to the rest of the board. Some keyboards don’t offer a Numpad, in which case you can rebind the key to the keys you have available, or map it to a button on a peripheral.

Numpads vary in design, but in most cases, the Num Del key will be represented by a decimal, or a dot, a full stop. Mine is situated in between the ‘0’ key and the ‘Enter’ key on the bottom row of keys on my Numpad, in the bottom right corner of my keyboard. To toggle the parking brake in Microsoft Flight Simulator, hold CTRL (the key in the bottom left corner of your keyboard) and tap the Num Del key. Now you can accelerate and tilt your nose to take off from the runway.

How to release the parking brake with your mouse

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you’ve realised that you don’t have a Numpad, and rebinding a key isn’t convenient for you right now, you can always flick the parking brake lever with a mouse click. Make sure you’re inside the cockpit (tap the END button on your keyboard to swap between the cockpit and external view) then zoom in and have a look for it on the interface of your aircraft. It will be different for each plane, so you'll need to search around.

How to release the parking brake on an Xbox Controller

(Image credit: Microsoft)

If you prefer to play Microsoft Flight Simulator with an Xbox Controller, you can release the parking brake by pressing Y + B together when you’re on the runway. Then accelerate with the A button and tilt the left stick to pull up and take off.

Want to read more? Here's why Flight Simulator 2020 is as much a zen masterpiece as it is a hardcore sim.