Michael B. Jordan goes weapons free in first trailer for new Amazon movie Without Remorse

Michael B. Jordan plays action hero? Sign us up. The Creed and Black Panther star goes rogue in the first trailer for Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, a new action thriller coming to Amazon Prime Video in April.

Jordan stars as John Kelly, a Navy SEAL (previously played on-screen by Willem Dafoe and Liev Schreiber) who is attacked in his own home by a group of Russian assassins. There, his wife his murdered and Kelly is riddled with bullets before being rushed to the emergency room.

It has all the makings of your usual revenge flick. But John Wick, this ain’t. As can be expected from an adaptation of Clancy’s work, political intrigue courses throughout Without Remorse’s veins. The CIA and Russians are involved, and a grand conspiracy hints at a deep-running rot emerging from the shadows.

Directed by Stefano Sollima (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Gomorrah), Without Remorse certainly packs a punch (and several pounds of lead) in the action department too. The trailer showcases everything from plane crashes, to city shootouts and – in one eye-catching scene, Jordan’s Kelly lights a car on fire and interrogates the person inside while the car is still burning.

This might even be the start of a new franchise. Original reports (per Variety) have penciled Michael B. Jordan in to reprise his role as Kelly – with this being his ‘origin story’-of-sorts – in a future Rainbow Six movie. For now, though, Jordan is focused on acting Without Remorse – the actioner comes to Amazon Prime Video on April 30.