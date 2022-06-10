Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm shooter that encourages players to slay to the beat

Upcoming rhythm shooter Metal: Hellsinger is a metalhead’s dream game and it’s out in just a few months time.

Officially revealed during Summer Game Fest 2022 yesterday, Metal: Hellsinger is heading to next-gen consoles and PC in September of this year and sees players shoot to the beat of the music. The game is being developed by Sweden-based developers The Outsiders and published by Funcom.

From the trailer below, it’s pretty clear that Metal: Hellsinger is set to be a chaotic game but in the best way. Perhaps taking inspiration from the likes of Doom, Metal: Hellsinger sees players fight through various hellish locations shooting monstrous enemies, with the better you are at slaying beasts affecting the intensity of the game.

It wouldn’t be a good "headbanging rhythm shooter" if it didn’t have an appropriate soundtrack. Not to worry as the Metal: Hellsinger soundtrack was scored by composer duo Two Feathers and features appearances from heavy metal icons Serj Tankian from System of a Down, Alissa White-Glüz from Arch Enemy, Matt Heafy from Trivium, Randy Blythe from Lamb of God, plus many more.

Metal: Hellsinger is due to release on September 15, 2022, and will be available on PC, PS5 , and Xbox Series X /S. If you just can’t wait that long, you can pre-order the console version of the game as well as wishlist it on Steam (opens in new tab) from today, as well as play a free demo on all platforms.