Meet Sister Dagger, the new Marvel character positioned as a breakout star in Shang-Chi

Shang-Chi will be returning in a new limited series this fall - but another martial arts character is coming with him whom Marvel is positioning to be a breakout star: Sister Dagger.

(Image credit: Dike Ruan (Marvel Comics))

Sister Dagger will debut in September 30's Shang-Chi #1, as one of the members of the Five Weapons Society - a newly-revealed group whose history is said to go back centuries.

Sister Dagger is the champion of the House of the Deadly Dagger, an organization based in France with a mansion secluded away behind a waterfall.

"As one of the most talented martial artists in the world, Sister Dagger is the youngest House Champion in the history of the Five Weapons Society," reads Marvel's description of her.

(Image credit: Rafael Albuquerque (Marvel Comics))

Sister Dagger appears in a newly-revealed variant to December’s Shang-Chi #4, seen here.

The Five Weapons Society consists of Sister Dagger and three other new characters: Brother Sabre, Sister Hammer, and Brother Staff. Each is a representative of a 'house': the Deadly Dagger, the Deadly Sabre, the Deadly Hammer, the Deadly Staff.

So what is the fifth house - and its champion? The Deadly Hand, but it is currently without a champion. That vacant fifth spot appears to be Shang-Chi's - if he wants it - given it was previously held by his father, the now-deceased Zheng Zu.

"Witness the Marvel Universe's greatest fighter return to a world of death and destruction he thought he left behind long ago - and discover the secrets to Shang-Chi’s past that will change his world forever," reads Marvel's description of the first issue.

Look for the full synopsis of Shang-Chi #4 and all of Marvel's December 2020 titles later this month in Marvel's December solicitations.

