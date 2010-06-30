Meet Mark Gatiss at Brighton event

Actor and writer Mark Gatiss will be appearing at The Space in Brighton in August



[FURTHER UPDATEs] Actor, novelist and writer Mark Gatiss will be a special guest interviewee on Thursday 12 August at The Space (Southern Performance and Creative Energies), a Brighton based monthly arts and entertainment event. Bringing together the creative community, The Space features regular interviews with special guests. This event will now be held at Komedia, Brighton’s leading arts venue.



Mark Gatiss is best known for his work within comedy, science fiction and supernatural drama. He was a member of the comedy team The League Of Gentlemen, and is one of only three people to have both written for and acted in Doctor Who (most recently scripting and voice acting in "Victory Of The Daleks"). Gatiss is currently working on Sherlock, a modern-day Sherlock Holmes series co-created by Steven Moffat, which is due for broadcast in the summer.

This August event also includes an appearance from Academy Award nominated visual effects supervisor Paul Franklin (The Dark Knight, Kick-Ass, Harry Potter, Hell Boy). Tickets are £7.50 and the event starts at 7:30pm. Find out more on the official site .

Please note: the date for this event has been changed to 12 August (and not 5 August as originally posted) due to Mark Gatiss's work commitments. It will be held at Brighton's Komedia.