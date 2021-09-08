MechWarrior 5 is coming to PS5 with full DualSense support

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries is headed to PS4 and PS5 later this month, which will mark the first time a MechWarrior game has come to a PlayStation console since 1997.

Piranha Games announced on the official PlayStation Blog that it's bringing the latest MechWarrior game, as well as its big Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC expansion, to PlayStation on September 23. The PS5 version of MechWarrior 5 will support the DualSense controller's adaptive triggers as well as its haptic feedback.

Both PlayStation consoles will be able to crossplay with all other supported platforms for four-player co-op multiplayer; MechWarrior 5 was originally released on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in May, and it sounds like you'll be able to have one great big stompy party with everybody.

The PlayStation versions of the game will launch with the same slate of post-launch features PC and Xbox players enjoy right now, including the ability to swap control between your own mech and AI squadmates, a new campaign story introduction, and visual effects for extreme weather. With a new pool of PlayStation players joining the war effort, Piranha Games is also tweaking how it handles DLC in multiplayer: as long as the party's host owns Heroes of the Inner Sphere, everybody will be able to play through the complete campaign.

Even if it's a little late coming, it's still good to see 'mechs lumbering toward PlayStation for the first time since MechWarrior 2: 31st Century Combat.