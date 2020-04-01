Master Chief's voice actor is taking requests on Cameo and giving the proceeds to coronavirus relief

The voice of Master Chief is helping the COVID-19 relief effort, and you can join him by requesting a brief video message for yourself or a friend.

Steve Downes has been the voice actor for Master Chief ever since the series got its start with Halo: Combat Evolved. While you used to need to wait for a new Halo game (like Halo: Infinite ) to come out to hear him reprise his role as John-117, these days he's also on Cameo . The service lets fans pay celebrities to record short videos for them, and Downes has committed to giving all of his Cameo proceeds from April to a medical relief charity called Project C.U.R.E.

"So just know that if you purchase a cameo during April, 100% of my proceeds will go to Project C.U.R.E., it's a great cause," Downes says in the gravelly voice that's guaranteed to make fans everywhere want to give the Covenant back their bomb. "And maybe together, we can help finish this fight."

Project C.U.R.E. is an American charity that typically distributes "medical supplies and equipment to under-developed regions" around the world, according to its website . With the U.S. healthcare system straining to care for patients and protect healthcare workers during the coronavirus pandemic, Project C.U.R.E. is turning its attention inward to send masks, gloves, and other supplies to local emergency medical services in need.

If you've ever wished that you could have a personalized message from Master Chief as your ringtone, this would be the perfect time to do it.