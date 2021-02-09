Mass Effect romance guide: Which squad members can Shepard romance in Mass Effect

Mass Effect romance options are of interest to many players, as these can form a big part of their overall space roleplaying experience. They've also caused various controversies over the years, though looking back at them now confirms they're pretty tame by today's standards. With the arrival of the Mass Effect Legendary Edition it's time to start forging those relationships all over again, so it's good to know which squad members Shepard can romance in Mass Effect – especially as these relationships carry over across the rest of the trilogy. Now, you can't just start a Mass Effect romance with anyone you fancy, so these are the options available:

Main Romance:

Ashley Williams - Male Shepard only

Kaidan Alenko - Female Shepard only

Liara T'Soni - Male or Female Shepard





Other Romance:

Sha'ira (asari consort) - Male or Female Shepard

As a general rule, you want to speak to your Mass Effect romance companion as often as possible, choosing Paragon options to build your relationship with them until it can fully blossom. However, there are some specific events and decisions that are critical to your progress in this area, so follow our Mass Effect romance guide to build the best rapport with your potential paramour.

Ashley Williams

(Image credit: EA)

Main romance option for Male Shepard only

After the Prologue, you'll wake in the medical room with Ashley Williams at your bedside. Reassure them, then speak to them again outside the medical area once you've dealt with Captain Anderson.

After finishing a primary mission on Feros, Noveria, or Therum, you can discuss the mission with Ashley Williams to build your relationship with her.

If you speak to Liara T'Soni after she joins your crew, make sure you tell Ashley Williams your relationship with Liara is strictly professional when asked or your relationship with Ashley will end.

If you've been pursuing Ashley Williams and Liara T'Soni, you'll be confronted by them both after a debriefing and told to choose as you can only pursue one main romance. Pick Ashley Williams to continue your relationship.

During the Virmire: Assault mission, you'll need to choose to save either Ashley Williams or Kaidan Alenko. Save Ashley Williams or your relationship will end.

Back on the Normandy after the Virmire: Assault mission, follow Paragon conversation paths with Ashley Williams.

As you approach the final missions, Ashley Williams will visit your personal quarters and selecting Paragon options will conclude this relationship encounter with a romance cutscene. Note that picking Renegade options will cause Ashley to leave, but your relationship with her will continue to the next game.

Kaidan Alenko

(Image credit: EA)

Main romance option for Female Shepard only

After the Prologue, you'll wake in the medical room with Kaidan Alenko at your bedside. Reassure them, then speak to them again outside the medical area once you've dealt with Captain Anderson.

After finishing a primary mission on Feros, Noveria, or Therum, you can discuss the mission with Kaidan Alenko to build your relationship with him.

If you speak to Liara T'Soni after she joins your crew, make sure you tell Kaidan Alenko your relationship with Liara is strictly professional when asked or your relationship with Kaidan will end.

If you've been pursuing Kaidan Alenko and Liara T'Soni, you'll be confronted by them both after a debriefing and told to choose as you can only pursue one main romance. Pick Kaidan Alenko to continue your relationship.

During the Virmire: Assault mission, you'll need to choose to save either Ashley Williams or Kaidan Alenko. Save Kaidan Alenko or your relationship will end.

Back on the Normandy after the Virmire: Assault mission, follow Paragon conversation paths with Kaidan Alenko.

As you approach the final missions, Kaidan Alenko will visit your personal quarters and selecting Paragon options will conclude this relationship encounter with a romance cutscene. Note that picking Renegade options will cause Kaidan to leave, but your relationship with him will continue to the next game.

Liara T'Soni

(Image credit: EA)

Main romance option for Male or Female Shepard

Speak to Liara T'Soni after she joins your crew to start building your relationship, and if asked by Ashley Williams / Kaidan Alenko then tell them you are interested in Liara.

If you've been pursuing Ashley Williams / Kaidan Alenko and Liara T'Soni, you'll be confronted by them both after a debriefing and told to choose as you can only pursue one main romance. Pick Liara T'Soni to continue your relationship.

Back on the Normandy after the Virmire: Assault mission, follow Paragon conversation paths with Liara T'Soni.

As you approach the final missions, Liara T'Soni will visit your personal quarters and selecting Paragon options will conclude this relationship encounter with a romance cutscene. Note that picking Renegade options will cause Laira to leave, but your relationship with her will continue to the next game.

Sha'ira (asari consort)

(Image credit: EA)

Other romance option for Male or Female Shepard - this does not impact on your main romance choice