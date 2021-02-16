Mass Effect keeper locations - where to find them all for the Scan the Keepers assignment

The Mass Effect keepers are unusual creatures, which you'll find all over the Citadel tending to its systems and keeping the station running. They're unusual because nobody seems to know where they come from, with suggestions that they may have been created by the Protheans, however they're always around to look after things. It's actually illegal under Council law to interfere with their work, as they have a habit of self-destructing and turning into a puddle of goop – which is obviously bad for the Mass Effect keepers themselves, but also not good for the Citadel as these creatures are essential for ongoing maintenance.

If you're working your way through Mass Effect Legendary Edition from the initial adventure, then you may have encountered a salarian named Chorban after your first meeting with the Council on the Citadel. They're examining one of the Mass Effect keepers, and if you approach them they'll explain the legally dubious studies they're undertaking, before handing you a scanner and assigning you to scan every keeper in the Citadel. There's plenty of credits and XP to be earned for this, and the task isn't too tricky if you know where to look, so follow our guide to all the Mass Effect keepers locations and start ticking off your checklist.

Mass Effect keepers locations

(Image credit: EA)

There are 21 Mass Effect keepers in total around the Citadel, and you need to scan each of them individually to complete your collection. You'll receive credits and XP for every keeper scanned, with a bonus awarded once you've registered all of them.

Mass Effect keepers - Presidium (8)

The first Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is near the elevator to the Citadel Tower, next to an Avina terminal.

The second Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is near the elevator to the Wards.

The third Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is on the balcony at the back of the Embassy Lounge.

The fourth Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is in the Embassy Lounge area, in the room behind the receptionist with several computer terminals.

The fifth Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is in the Volus & Elcor Office in the Embassies, next to Udina's Office. Note that this keeper is sometimes bugged and doesn't appear, though you should be able to fix this with a quick save and reload.

The sixth Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is near the entrance to the Consort Chambers.

The seventh Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is between the Consort Chambers and the Emporium, near the stairs.

The eighth Mass Effect keeper in the Presidium is in the upstairs store room at the back of the Emporium.

Mass Effect keepers - Tower (4)

The first Mass Effect keeper in the Tower is in the open area before the Council Chamber, which Chorban was originally scanning.

The second Mass Effect keeper in the Tower is to the rear of the Council Chamber, to your right hand side as you enter.

The third Mass Effect keeper in the Tower is tucked in a circular side area past Rear Admiral Kahoku.

The fourth Mass Effect keeper in the Tower is in an alcove off to your left as you make your way toward the Presidium elevator.

Mass Effect keepers - Wards Access (1)

The Mass Effect keeper in Wards Access, which is reached via the Wards elevator from the Presidium, is in the smaller of the two side rooms.

Mass Effect keepers - Upper Wards (3)

The first Mass Effect keeper in Upper Wards, which is reached via the Wards Access elevator, is in the alleyway between that elevator and Chora's Den. Note that this keeper is sometimes bugged and can disappear after fighting Tali, though you should be able to fix this with a quick save and reload.

The second Mass Effect keeper in Upper Wards is in the corner of the Upper Markets, to the left of Expat's stall.

The third Mass Effect keeper in Upper Wards is beyond the Med Clinic, near the Rapid Transport terminal.

Mass Effect keepers - Flux (1)

The Mass Effect keeper in Flux, which is reached via the elevator from Upper Wards, is in the rear of the Flux Casino beyond the Quasar machines and next to the Suspicious Gambling Machine.

Mass Effect keepers - Lower Wards (1)

The Mass Effect keeper in Lower Wards, which is reached via the stairs from Upper Wards leading under the Med Clinic towards C-Sec, is at the side of the room you pass through on your way down.

Mass Effect keepers - Security / C-Sec (2)

The first Mass Effect keeper in Security is in the C-Sec Requisition Office down the corridor beyond the elevator leading back to the Presidium.

The second Mass Effect keeper in Security is at the far end of the C-Sec Traffic Control room, found beyond the C-Sec Offices.

Mass Effect keepers - Docking Bays (1)