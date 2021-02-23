Mass Effect 2 loyalty guide - how to gain the loyalty of squad members

Earning Mass Effect 2 loyalty from squad members is essential if you want to succeed in the endgame, as a loyal crew has a much greater chance of surviving the final Suicide Mission – providing you make the right decisions once you get there. As you work your way through this second instalment in the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, there are over a dozen characters to recruit and complete missions with to secure their fealty, meaning it's greatly beneficial to know how this process works so you can put together the strongest and most cohesive crew possible. If you're looking for information on how the Mass Effect 2 loyalty missions work and what you need to do to get the best outcomes, we've got all the details right here.

Mass Effect 2 loyalty missions

As members are recruited to your squad their Mass Effect 2 loyalty missions become available, though you usually need to complete a regular mission or assignment first before each loyalty mission can be accessed. Completing the loyalty mission for a squad member will make them loyal to Shepard, which increases their chance of survival if you make the right choices during the Suicide Mission, as well as unlocking an alternate outfit and their bonus power. This bonus power can then be learned and used by Shepard, by purchasing the Advanced Training research project, though you can only have one active bonus power at a time.

Below we've listed the Mass Effect 2 loyalty missions in the order they become available, along with the bonus powers you unlock for the characters by completing them. This comes with the caveat that if a certain character has not been recruited to your squad yet then their loyalty mission is skipped over, but it comes up next in the rotation once they join as a crew member:

Jacob Taylor: The Gift of Greatness - Barrier Miranda Lawson: The Prodigal - Slam Jack: Subject Zero - Warp Ammo Mordin Solus: Old Blood - Neural Shock Grunt: Rite of Passage - Fortification Garrus Vakarian: Eye for an Eye - Armor-Piercing Ammo Samara: The Ardat-Yakshi - Reave (or Morinth - Dominate) Tali'Zorah vas Neema: Treason - Energy Drain Thane Krios: Sins of the Father - Shredder Ammo Legion: A House Divided - Geth Shield Boost

There are also the following three loyalty missions that were originally DLC, and can be accessed as soon as the relevant character is recruited to your crew:

Zaeed Massani: The Price of Revenge - Inferno Grenade

- Inferno Grenade Kasumi Goto: Stealing Memory - Flashbang Grenade

- Flashbang Grenade Liara T'Soni: Lair of the Shadow Broker - Stasis (completing this mission unlocks the Stasis power but Liara does not join your crew)

Bear in mind that in some circumstances, there are decisions or actions you can take during a loyalty mission that stop the squad member from becoming loyal, even if you complete the mission. These are the ones you need to watch out for:

Samara: The Ardat-Yakshi - If you don't keep Morinth's attention she will leave the club, so Samara cannot capture her and will not become loyal. If you side with Morinth then Samara will be killed, then replaced on the crew by Morinth who will be loyal and unlock her bonus power instead of Samara's.

- If you don't keep Morinth's attention she will leave the club, so Samara cannot capture her and will not become loyal. If you side with Morinth then Samara will be killed, then replaced on the crew by Morinth who will be loyal and unlock her bonus power instead of Samara's. Tali'Zorah vas Neema: Treason - If you provide evidence that Tali's father was guilty of treason, she will not become loyal.

- If you provide evidence that Tali's father was guilty of treason, she will not become loyal. Thane Krios: Sins of the Father - If you don't update Thane while using the catwalks to track Joram Talid, Kolyat will assassinate Talid and Thane will not become loyal.

- If you don't update Thane while using the catwalks to track Joram Talid, Kolyat will assassinate Talid and Thane will not become loyal. Zaeed Massani: The Price of Revenge - If you save the workers then Zaeed will not become loyal, unless you can use the high Charm option at the conclusion of the mission.

There will also be confrontations between squad members onboard the Normandy immediately after certain pairs of loyalty missions have been completed, which you'll need to resolve. These are:

Miranda Lawson: The Prodigal and Jack: Subject Zero

and Tali'Zorah vas Neema: Treason and Legion: A House Divided

If you have a high enough Paragon or Renegade score then a Charm or Intimidate option will be available to diffuse the situation and keep both of the crew happy, however if that isn't accessible (or you choose not to use it) then you'll need to side with one member and lose the loyalty of the other. Losing a squad member's loyalty in this way does not prevent access to their alternate outfit or bonus power, and while it is possible to regain this lost loyalty later with another Charm or Intimidate option if available during conversations, any Mass Effect 2 romance you were pursuing with them cannot be rekindled.