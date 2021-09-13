Marvel's Wolverine will have a "mature tone," according to its creative director

The creative director of Marvel's Wolverine says that the title will have a "mature tone."

After the game's announcement during last week's PlayStation Showcase, developer Insomniac Games' Brian Horton took to Twitter to announce that he will be the game's creative director, a role he also held on 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man.

In response to that tweet, one fan asked Horton whether Marvel's Wolverine would be a "'Miles Morales' sized game," referencing the smaller follow-up to Peter Parker's initial adventure. It's certainly a fair question - Insomniac has already produced three major exclusives in the past three years, and with Marvel's Spider-Man 2 also confirmed during the show, a smaller project might have been all the studio had the resources for.

Luckily for all you Hugh Jackman fans out there, that doesn't seem to be the case. Horton confirmed that Marvel's Wolverine will be a "full size" experience. Perhaps unsurprisingly for anyone who's ever seen Logan at work on either the big screen or on the pages of his comic books, Horton also confirmed that the title will have a "mature tone."

Full size, mature toneSeptember 12, 2021

How that'll be brought to life in the final experience remains to be seen, but the bar fight from the first teaser suggests that Logan doesn't have the same 'no killing' stance as Miles or Peter. Marvel's Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales both boast a 'Teen' ESRB rating, but it sounds as though Marvel's Wolverine might tip over the 'Mature' rating instead. Either way, it might be a while before we find out - with Spider-Man 2 targeting a 2023 release, Wolverine could be a long way out.

