Marvel's Wolverine story lead also wrote Spec Ops: The Line's brutal tale

Here's one more Marvel's Wolverine detail to add to your sprawling equation of what Insomniac's new super-project may be: it has the same writer as Spec Ops: The Line.

The development detail wasn't rolled out in some grand announcement, but rather was just waiting in plain sight until prominent games-stuff-finder Shinobi602 pointed it out on Twitter. Walt D. Williams, who served as narrative designer on the loved/hated 2012 military shooter Spec Ops: The Line, is story lead at Insomniac Games for Marvel's Wolverine .

I just realized Lead Writer from Spec Ops: The Line @waltdwilliams is Story Lead at Insomniac on #WolverinePS5 and shit my hype just exploded tenfold. pic.twitter.com/NvlRUR0RuMOctober 22, 2021 See more

Spec Ops: The Line is most famous for attempting to subvert the typical military shooter story, making players question the actions they'll take in pursuit of the mission. Critics still argue about how effective it was in this pursuit, but the fact that we're still talking about it nine years later certainly says something by itself. Since Spec Ops, Williams also worked on the narrative side of Star Wars: Squadrons and Star Wars Battlefront 2, as well as Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel.

We don't know much about the story for Marvel's Wolverine yet, aside from the fact that it will aim for "a mature tone" and will likely be part of a shared universe with Insomniac's Spider-Man series. It's also safe to say the game will pull plenty of inspiration from the Marvel comics given the reveal trailer's Incredible Hulk Easter egg and familiar setting.