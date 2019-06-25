Marvel's Loki TV show is a "new departure," but star Tom Hiddleston can't say why

Tom Hiddleston - best known for impeccable British manners and playing Loki in the Marvel movies - has hinted in a new interview that the Loki TV series currently in production will see big changes for the character.

"All I can tell you is that it is called Loki. It is a new departure ... but I can’t explain why," he told The Hollywood Reporter, mysteriously.

He could share his general, spoiler-free, feelings on the role of the god of mischief though.

"It is a constant source of surprise and delight that these films have connected with people. I knew he was a complex figure," he said. "Intelligent yet vulnerable. Angry and lost and broken and witty. I thought it was an amazing opportunity and it’s grown into this network of movies. I could never have expected it. I feel very fortunate that this character has connected with people."

The Loki TV show is being created for the Disney+ streaming service, but we don't know much more than that. Comic Book shared an image of Marvel Studios boss himself Kevin Feige at a Disney investor meeting in April that showed a logo and concept art.

(Image credit: Disney/Comic Book)

It shows Loki on a city street around the time of Jaws’ release, placing at least part of the timeline in 1975. Could it be a prequel? Could it mean time travel shenanigans? We can but wildly speculate. We do know the the Disney+ MCU shows will interact with the movies "in a very big way".

