Marvel's Ironheart series on Disney Plus gets a head writer

Marvel's Ironheart series is coming together, with Variety reporting that Chinaka Hodge will be the Disney Plus show's head writer.

Hodge is probably best known for her writing on the Snowpiercer TV show, as well as Apple TV Plus's Amazing Stories. She is also a poet and playwright.

Ironheart is set to follow Riri Williams, who in Marvel comics is a genius engineering student who crafted her own Iron Man armor. While she goes by her Ironheart hero name, she filled Tony Stark's place while he was out of commission, before continuing in superhero team the Champions. Riri will be played by Judas and the Black Messiah actor Dominique Thorne.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be six episodes long, and writing is set to begin in May.

This isn't the only Marvel series on the way that looks like it will touch on Tony Stark's legacy. Armor Wars, starring Don Cheadle as War Machine, will see Rhodey dealing with the consequences of Tony's tech in enemy hands.

Disney Plus's Marvel slate is more than filling out – this year will see Loki, the animated What If…?, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel arrive to the streamer, following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which both premiered earlier in the year. Moon Knight, Secret Invasion, and a Wakanda series are also all among the Marvel titles announced for Disney Plus.

Ironheart doesn't yet have a release date