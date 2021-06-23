Marvel's Avengers is displaying IP addresses of players, but a fix is coming today

The latest Marvel's Avengers patch is accidentally displaying the IP addresses of PS5 players.

Marvel's Avengers patch 1.8.0. was introduced across all platforms yesterday, introducing plenty of improvements to the game, as well as the new Cosmic Cube Event. However, players on PS5 consoles noticed that a string of text began appearing at the bottom of the screen after the patch was initiated, and it turns out this text is their IP address.

We're aware of the issue where a floating string of text appears on the screen and are investigating. Thank you for the reports!June 22, 2021 See more

It goes without saying that this is a massive problem. If a Marvel's Avengers player on PS5 were to take a screenshot of the their game and post it online, for example, the whole world would be able to see their IP address. Currently, there's no way to fix this in-game, and so developer Crystal Dynamics is asking PS5 players not to stream or publish screenshots from the game until this issue is fixed.

Thankfully, a fix appears to be on the way. As you can see in the tweet from the official Marvel's Avengers Twitter account just below, there is apparently a hotfix remedying the issue coming later today on June 23 for all PS5 players. Here's hoping that this upcoming hotfix completely sorts out the issue straight away, so PS5 players can go back to playing Marvel's Avengers without fear of their IP address being discovered.

PlayStation 5 players should refrain from streaming or posting screenshots online until then as sensitive information may be displayed.June 22, 2021 See more

On the horizon, there's better things in store for Marvel's Avengers players. Earlier this year, Crystal Dynamics revealed Black Panther: War for Wakanda, an upcoming expansion that would bring the game to the Black Panther's home nation, as well as making the hero himself playable. This is going to be the first big DLC expansion for Marvel's Avengers since it first launched last year.

Just recently, we got a brand new look at the War for Wakanda expansion through a new trailer. At E3 2021, Square Enix debuted a new trailer showing the Black Panther himself fighting against the villainous Klaw, as the latter tries to bring about the ultimate destruction of Wakanda. Black Panther: War for Wakanda is launching as a free update across all platforms later this year in August 2021.

