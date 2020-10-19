Marvel Unlimited will stream new comic books three months earlier

Marvel Comics has reduced the turnaround time from when its new weekly comic books are published to when they reach the publisher's digital comic book reading service Marvel Unlimited, shrinking the window from six months down to just three.

The changes is effective immediately, meaning stories that debuted as recently as July, or with three issues out since then, are now on the streaming service – including the start of the just-wrapped Avengers arc 'Age of Khonshu', as well as recent issues of Immortal Hulk, Guardians of the Galaxy, X-Men, Venom, and even the launch of Marvel's spacebound summer crossover Empyre.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Since the beginning of the year, we've seen our stories read tens of millions of times on Marvel Unlimited, and we've seen a rising number of fans now looking to dive into more of their favorite stories featuring Spider-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Black Panther, the X-Men, and more," states Jessica Malloy, VP of marketing, Marvel New Media.

"This expansion for Marvel Unlimited delivers exactly that: fans can now read more of their favorite comics sooner! No other service can provide this kind of value and access to so many Marvel comics in one place. We're thrilled to now be able to offer even more to readers."

"Marvel Unlimited has been one of our top performing digital offerings for Marvel fans – especially now as we all continue to spend more time at home," adds Shane Rahmani, SVP and general manager, Marvel New Media.

"This is one additional way Marvel Unlimited can provide a one-of-a-kind connection to the Marvel Universe, and we look forward to continue bringing fresh and exciting content on the service to new and loyal fans alike."

The change comes just one month after DC's one-time streaming and digital comic book subscription service DC Universe was rebranded as dedicated digital comic book subscription service DC Universe Infinite (with all filmed and animated streaming programming moved to HBO Max) and moved its comic book physical-to-digital turnaround time from one year to six months.

Your serve, DC.

The following titles just hit Marvel Unlimited this week:

Amazing Spider-Man #44

Avengers #34

Black Panther And The Agents Of Wakanda #8

Captain Marvel #17

Dr. Strange #5

Empyre #1

Empyre: Fantastic Four #0

Fantastic Four #21

Ghost Rider #7

Giant-Size X-Men: Magneto #1

Guardians Of The Galaxy #4

Immortal Hulk #35

Marvels X #4

Spider-Woman #2

Strange Academy #2

Strikeforce #8

Venom #26

X-Force #10

X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills Extended Cut #1

Marvel's knee-deep in the X-Men crossover 'X of Swords' - itself soon to reach Marvel Unlimited. Here's all you need to know to stay caught up.