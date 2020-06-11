Marvel Unlimited offers free comics by Black creators

Marvel Comics is highlighting a collection of stories by Black creators that will be available on the Marvel Unlimited app to be read for free. The list of available free titles includes everything from 1991's Deathlok by Dwayne McDuffie, to various volumes of Christopher Priest and Ta-Nehisi Coates's Black Panther runs, to stories featuring the Falcon, Ironheart, and even this year's Marvel's Voices One-Shot.

Here's the full list of free titles available right now on Marvel Unlimited:

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Marvel’s Voices One-shot (2020)

Black Panther and the Crew: We Are The Streets

Black Panther and the Crew (2017) #1-6

Power Man and Iron Fist: The Boys Are Back In Town

Black Panther: World of Wakanda

Black Panther: World of Wakanda (2016) #1-6

Deathlok: The Souls of Cyber-folk

Deathlok (1991) #1-5

Ironheart: Those With Courage

Ironheart (2018) #1-6

Black Panther: The Client

Black Panther (1998) #1-5

Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel

Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel (2008) #1-5

Black Panther Book 6: The Intergalactic Empire Of Wakanda Part 1

Black Panther (2018) #1-6

Shuri: The Search For Black Panther

Shuri (2018) #1-5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)