New on Marvel Unlimited in July 2021: Way of X #1, Beta Ray Bill #1, complete King in Black, more

There are plenty of new comics hitting Marvel Unlimited, including the final chapters of the last big Marvel event King in Black and the full Power Pack limited series which recently concluded.

If that wasn't exciting enough, this month also brings the first issues of several new limited and ongoing Marvel comic book series. There is the Daniel Warren Johnson epic Beta Ray Bill, the new Silk series by Maurene Goo and Takeshi Miyazawa, as well as the newest X-Men title Way of X. Marvel Unlimited subscribers also have two one-and-done books to read in July - the anthologies Women of Marvel #1 and Darkhawk: Heart of the Hawk #1.

Marvel Comics are adding comic books there months after they're released for individual sale, and they've already surpassed 28,000 comics on the service. Marvel Unlimited is available both on the web and on apps for iOS and select Android devices and costs $9.99 per month.

We have rounded up all the Marvel comic books arriving on Marvel Unlimited this July below, so you can kick back and start to do some idle comic book reading or perhaps even a marathon. Scroll on to check out all the new additions to the comics streaming service this month.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of July 5 on Marvel Unlimited

Avengers: Curse Of The Man-Thing #1

Beta Ray Bill #1

Black Cat #4

Captain America #28

King In Black: Ghost Rider #1

King In Black: Return Of The Valkyries #4

Silk #1

Symbiote Spider-Man: King In Black #5

The Union #4

U.S.Agent #4

X-Men #19

X-Men Legends #2

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of July 12 on Marvel Unlimited

Amazing Spider-Man #63

America Chavez: Made In The USA #2

Avengers #44

Avengers Mech Strike #3

Excalibur #20

Immortal Hulk #45

King In Black #5

King In Black: Planet Of The Symbiotes #3

Marauders #19

Runaways #35

Star Wars: The High Republic #4

Venom #34

(Image credit: Inhyuk Lee (Marvel Comics))

Week of July 19 on Marvel Unlimited

Black Cat #5

Children Of The Atom #2

Daredevil #29

Darkhawk: Heart Of The Hawk #1

Fantastic Four #30

Guardians Of The Galaxy #13

Iron Fist: Heart Of The Dragon #4

Iron Man #8

King In Black: Namor #5

Maestro: War And Pax #4

Non-Stop Spider-Man #2

Power Pack #5

Spider-Man: The Spiders Shadow #1

Star Wars: Bounty Hunters #11

Thor & Loki: Double Trouble #2

Thor #14

Wolverine #11

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Week of July 26 on Marvel Unlimited

Alien #2

Amazing Spider-Man #64

Avengers #45

Black Knight: Curse Of The Ebony Blade #2

Captain Marvel #28

Carnage: Black, White & Blood #2

Champions #6

Eternals #4

SWORD #5

Spider-Woman #11

Star Wars: Doctor Aphra #9

The Mighty Valkyries #1

The Trials Of Ultraman #2

Way Of X #1

Women Of Marvel #1

X-Force #19

