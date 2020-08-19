Marvel spotlights Indigenous creators and authors with November title

Marvel is following up its February BIPOC-centric anthology Marvel's Voices with a sequel focusing specifically on Indigenous characters and authors.

Scheduled to debut this November, Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 will be led by writer/artist Jeffrey Veregge and include commentary by Black Eyed Peas' Taboo along with his Werewolf by Night co-writer Ben Jackendoff.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The idea for this anthology first came up when Veregge was talking with Marvel's editor-in-chief C.B. Cebulski about his recent exhibit at the Smithsonian's National Museum of the American Indian - which featured many Marvel characters.

"I am truly grateful for the platform that Marvel has not only provided for me and my work, but with this edition of Marvel Voices, all of Native America," Veregge says in the announcement. "This is an opportunity to share the cultural influences that we as Native artists and writers grew up with that will add more depth and dimension to the Native Heroes in the Marvel Universe."

The stories to be included are:

An Echo story by Black/Ohkay Owingeh writer Rebecca Roanhorse and Tongva artist Weshoyot Alvitre

A Dani Moonstar story by Lipan Apache writer Darcie Little Badger and Whitefish Lake First Nation artist Kyle Charles

A Thunderbird story by Blackfeet Nation member Stephen Graham Jones and Qalipu Mi’kmaq First Nation artist David Cutler

Marvel goes on to say that this is part of a larger initiative to "introduce fans to experience more inclusive stories and talent at Marvel Comics." It's named Marvel's Voices program, taking from the Marvel podcast this is all inspired by.

“It was clear we needed to do more to lift up more voices and talent and increase representation in and behind our stories," Cebulski says in the announcement. "This book is the first step of our next expansion of the program to not only elevate the diverse talent we already have at Marvel, but also discover new writers and artists who can bring their voices to our characters, both old and new. And this is only the beginning."

Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 goes on sale in November, with a cover by Jim Terry and Brian Reber. Look for Marvel's full November 2020 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.