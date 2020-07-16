Marvel rolls out October 2020 'X of Swords' solicitations

And the roll-out of October's X-Men title solicitations/covers keep coming. Hellions writer Zeb Wells has tweeted the cover and solicit to October's #5.

Check out the cover and solicitation copy for 'X of Swords' part 6 below followed by the previously released covers and copy.

Hellions #5

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ZEB WELLS (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A)

Cover by STEPHEN SEGOVIA

X OF SWORDS, PART 6

Desperation. Help from unexpected places. An advance into the unknown.

Marvel Comics latest addition to its October 2020 'X of Swords' solicitation rollout across its creators' social media channels is New Mutants #13, tweeted by writer Ed Brisson.



Check out the cover and solicitation copy for 'X of Swords' part 7 below followed by the previously released covers and copy.

New Mutants #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

ED BRISSON (W) • ROD REIS (A) • COVER BY MIKE DEL MUNDO

X OF SWORDS, PART 7

Diligence. Discipline. A sword of the self.

Marvel Comics appears to be rolling out previews of its October 2020 X-Men solicitations via the social media accounts of the creators responsible for each title.

Marvel's October X-titles are of course mostly chapters in the now 24-part X of Swords event crossover event.

So far three covers and solicitation copy have been revealed, via the Twitter accounts of Wolverine and X-Force writer Ben Percy, along with Marauders writer Vita Ayala, who Marvel confirmed is just guest-writing the issue.



Check them out below.

Wolverine #6

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

X OF SWORDS, PART 3

Descent. Penance. A legendary power reclaimed.

X-Force #3

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • VIKTOR BOGDANOVIC (A)

Cover by Dustin weaver

X OF SWORDS, PART 4

Stealth. The power within. The burden of knowledge.

Marauders #13

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Vita Ayala (W) • Matteo Lolli (A) • Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

X OF SWORDS, PART 5

A secret flight. A long journey. A Thief and a Queen.

'X of Swords' – pronounced 10 of swords, like the Roman numeral - brings together threads from throughout the current 'Dawn of X' era of the X-Men, and centers on mutants wielding magical blades from across the Marvel Universe in battle against a still unrevealed opponent.

Though the exact details of the set-up remain to be seen, Apocalypse has been pulling the strings of the mutants of Krakoa for some time, trying to set up an ancient magical ritual involving the Otherworld – home to its own magical blade, the Sword of Might.

'X of Swords' kicks off in September with two prelude issues in Excalibur #12 and X-Men #12 and the first two chapters, X of Swords: Creation #1 and X-Factor #4.

The three October issues revealed so far are chapters three through five.

Look for updates throughout Thursday if Marvel reveals more covers and Marvel's full October 2020 solicitations later this month.