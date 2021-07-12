Marvel Masterpieces variant covers tap into Marvel '90s nostalgia

Marvel Masterpieces trading card illustrations from the '90s by brand name comic book artist Joe Jusko are as much a part of the decade for comic book fans as the opening theme song of the X-Men animated series; 'extreme' characters with grimaces, pouches, and 'y's in their names; and checking Wizard Magazine to see how much the 20 copies of Spawn #1 you bought a few months before were worth.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Some of those original Jusko images are returning in October as Marvel Comics' latest series of variant covers.

"Masterfully capturing the power of the Avengers, the horror of Spider-Man's rogues' gallery, and the allure of the X-Men, Jusko's painted artwork has mesmerized fans for decades and ushered in the trading card boom of the '90s," reads Marvel's announcement. "Now, the Marvel Masterpieces Variant Cover series will give fans a chance to own a piece of Marvel Comics history in an exciting new way!"

This October round of covers will include 22 Jusko Marvel Masterpieces images. A 23rd, Blank Panther #3, will go on sale in January. The issue was originally planned to go on sale in October but the launch of the new John Ridley-written series was recently pushed back three months.

Here is the full line-up of titles that will get a Joe Jusko Marvel Masterpieces variant covers, along with their on-sale dates, followed by a gallery of the covers.

On-sale October 6

Amazing Spider-Man #75

Captain Marvel #33

Excalibur #24

Hellions #16

On-sale October 13

Amazing Spider-Man #76

Avengers #49

Immortal Hulk #50

Iron Man #13

X-Force #24

X-Men #4

On-sale October 20

Death of Doctor Strange #2

Fantastic Four #37

SWORD #9

Thor #18

Wolverine #17

X-Men: The Trial of Magneto #3

On-sale October 27

Amazing Spider-Man #77

Black Widow #12

Daredevil #35

Inferno #2

Marauders #25 cover A

Marauders #25 cover B

On-sale January 2022

Black Panther #3

Image 1 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 2 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 3 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 4 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 5 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 6 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 7 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 8 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 9 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 10 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 11 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 12 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 13 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 14 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 15 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 16 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 17 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 18 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 19 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 20 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 21 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 22 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Image 23 of 23 (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

If you have a special place in your heart for comic books in the '90s, check out our feature on the crazy comic book year of 1996, which included Marvel vs DC and Amalgam, Heroes Reborn, Onslaught, Kingdom Come, and Superman's marriage, (not to mention the Heroes World implosion) all of which are celebrating 25 years in 2021.

And you can also check out Newsarama's yearbook of the best Marvel character that debuted in each year of the '90s.