Marvel Comics publisher John Nee reportedly let go

Marvel Comics publisher John Nee is no longer with the company, according to ComicBook.com. The report goes on to say that Marvel has not named a replacement for Nee.

Nee was among those furloughed earlier in the year by parent company Disney. It is unclear if his reported departure is part of the layoffs Disney announced recently.

As publisher, Nee led the Marvel Comics division's business strategy, managed its budget, and guided the company's marketing. Nee joined Marvel in January 2018, taking over the publishing role from Dan Buckley, who had been promoted to president of Marvel Entertainment the previous year.

"Our comics and prose businesses have many opportunities in front of them, and each of those opportunities require a certain amount of expertise. We feel John can provide us with that expertise for each of these opportunities," Buckley said in 2018 of Nee's hiring. "John’s has a comprehensive background that makes uniquely qualified for this role. He has a depth and breadth of experience in gaming, consumer products, prose publishing, collectibles, and most importantly comics."

Nee previously worked as an executive vice president at DC, and then as president of Wildstorm before it was acquired by DC. He also co-founded the gaming companies Cryptozoic Entertainment and Hex Entertainment.

At 2019's Comic-Con International: San Diego, Nee was presented with an Inkpot Award in recognition of his contributions to the comic industry as designated by the convention organizer.

ComicBook.com goes on to report that more employee dismissals are coming within Marvel.

Long-time Marvel New Media producer Judy Stephens has announced she is no longer with the company, but it is unclear if this is part of those larger reported cuts.

