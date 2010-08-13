Mark Millar and the Glasgow Film Festival

Comic book legend Mark "Kick-Ass" Millar has agreed to be ambassador for comics within the Glasgow Film Festival

The festival, which was started in 2005 and is now in its 6th year, is planning (according to Millar's own post on the Millarworld forum ) "to do a comic festival WITHIN the February film festival this year" and he's been asked "to be the official ambassador."

Erstwhile SFX columnist, Millar is the man behind Marvel and DC greats such as The Ultimates and The Fantastic Four , and was the highest selling British comic book writer working in America in the 2000s. He's also the creator of Wanted and Kick-Ass , and is in the process of launching his own comics magazine, CLiNT .

Millar will be working with the Glasgow festival programming team to create an exciting string of comic book film screenings and will be tapping into his vast list of UK comic book industry friends in order to find some guests.

"This is going to be damn good and we'll be getting our guests together soon. Very exciting!" says Millar. Allison Gardner, the event's co-director, agrees: "This is a great opportunity for comic fans to see great films on the big screen, surrounded by fellow enthusiasts. We're delighted to have Mark on board as an ambassador, he's leading the way in regard to comic book adaptations for film and I can't wait to see how the programme shapes up".

The annual Glasgow Film Festival will run from 17 to 27 February 2011 at venues across the city. For more information on the Glasgow Film Festival visit the official site here .

This article compiled by Rachel Stanikk.