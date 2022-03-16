Mark Hamill reacts to young Luke Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi

Mark Hamill has reacted to the news of who will be playing young Luke Skywalker in Star Wars spin-off Obi-Wan Kenobi.

The Jedi-to-be's presence in the show was unveiled in the first trailer for the Disney Plus series, which shows Obi-Wan watching over Luke from afar. The Hollywood Reporter then revealed that the actor playing Skywalker is Grant Feely.

"Grant Feely looks like a perfect Luke Skywalker and I am wishing him all the very best! #TheForceIsWithFeely" Hamill tweeted.

Hamill seemingly wrapped up his time playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, but has since reprised his role twice – once in The Mandalorian season 2 finale, and again in The Book of Boba Fett episode 6. It remains to be seen if he'll be back in The Mandalorian season 3 after Luke returned Baby Yoda, AKA Grogu, from Jedi training in The Book of Boba Fett episode 7.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, will see the titular Jedi go up against the Grand Inquisitor, played by Rupert Friend – along with Darth Vader, once again played by Hayden Christensen.

There was reportedly a plan at one point, though, to bring Darth Maul back to live-action, but the show was said to be overhauled following feedback from The Mandalorian executive producers Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau.

Obi-Wan Kenobi arrives on Disney Plus this May 25, which also marks the 45th anniversary of Star Wars: A New Hope.

