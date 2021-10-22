Mark Hamill marks Carrie Fisher’s birthday with Star Wars set photo

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill has paid tribute to co-star Carrie Fisher on what would have been her 65th birthday.

Taking to Twitter, Hamill posted a behind-the-scenes shot of the pair goofing around on set. Hamill is playing with Fisher’s hair – who is looking decidedly unimpressed.

Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever ❤️. . pic.twitter.com/ehg7v55FS8October 21, 2021 See more

"Happy Birthday to a very special someone who was never not fun & always highly tolerant of my juvenile on-set high jinks... even when she wasn't in the mood. #CarrieOnForever," Hamill said.

On Instagram, Fisher’s daughter Billie Lourd marked the occasion with a heartwarming photo of the two together when Lourd was a child.

A post shared by Billie Lourd (@praisethelourd) A photo posted by on

Fisher’s French Bulldog, Gary, also marked the day: "Happy heavenly birthday to my mom. I miss these moments but cherish them as well. #garymisseshismom"

A post shared by Gary Fisher the Dog (@garyfisher) A photo posted by on

Star Wars fans near and far have also shared what Fisher, who passed away in 2016, meant to them.

"There are no words that could ever convey how important Carrie Fisher has been in pop culture… Carrie was a star in every sense of the word," said one on Twitter. Another adds, simply: "I really, really miss you, Carrie."



"The highlight of Twitter today has been seeing all the love for #CarrieFisher on her birthday. So desperately missed by so many. We were beyond lucky to have her for as long as we did," read another tribute, echoing the thoughts of many.

Carrie Fisher was many things to many people: co-star, friend, mom, and dog mom – but the continued tributes on her 65th birthday prove she continues to be an icon to everyone.

For more on all things a galaxy far, far away, check out our complete guide to upcoming Star Wars movies.