Before The Mandalorian season 2, watch these essential Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels episodes

If you watched The Mandalorian season 2 trailer and were curious about the reference to "battles between Mandalore the Great and an order of sorcerers called Jedi," you were not alone. Thankfully, to catch up, all you need to do is watch some stuff on Disney Plus.

If you haven't watched Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars: Rebels, you might not know much about Mandalore's violent history, the Mandalorian-Jedi War, its occupation by the Galactic Empire, and the Darksaber. That's why we've gathered all the essential episodes from both animated series that will help you understand the history that informs The Mandalorian.

With Din Djarin seeking The Child's "family," whispers of Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano joining the cast, and a mysterious cloaked figure appearing in the trailer, it's all but certain that our favorite masked man will be running into the Jedi (or what's left of them) in this upcoming season. We also know that Moff Gideon and the Mandalorian Darksaber will play a major role in season 2, and that something happened to the Mandalorians to drive them into hiding. There's a lot to unpack.

So, before The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on the October 30, make sure you watch these Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels episodes to become an expert on all things Mandalore.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Mandalore episodes

(Image credit: Lucasfilm Animation)

The Clone Wars season 2, episodes 12-14

The first Mandalore arc in The Clone Wars begins with season 2, episode 12 "The Mandalore Plot," where Obi-Wan Kenobi heads to the planet to investigate rumors of a resurgence of a Mandalorian splinter group called Death Watch. At this point, Mandalore is ruled by a pacifist government led by Duchess Satine Kryze, put in place after the New Mandalorian peace movement defeated traditionalists who sought to continue the planet's history of warmongering. New Mandalore is neutral in the Clone Wars, but Death Watch aligns themselves with Separtist leader Count Dooku and attempts to stage a coup against Satine. These three episodes will give you some great insight into Mandalore's conflicted and bloody history ahead of more Mandalore-centric stories to come.

The Clone Wars season 5, episodes 14-16

This three-episode arc is essential to understanding the Mandalorians' role in the Clone Wars, and how often the planet and its people seem to be perpetually caught in-between conflicts. It's by far the most important arc about Mandalore. Darth Maul and his brother, Savage Opress, are building their crime syndicate and use Mandalore as a base of operations, pulling Death Watch members into their circuit. It's at this point that the Duchess Satine's sister, Bo-Katan Kryze, herself a member of Death Watch, becomes the leader of a faction of dissidents. This is also when Darth Maul claims the Darksaber from Pre Viszla, the Death Watch leader voiced by The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau.

The Clone Wars season 7, episodes 9 and 10

The final season of The Clone Wars has an important Mandalorian arc that involves Ahsoka Tano and Bo-Katan working together to overthrow Darth Maul's reign on Mandalore. Considering Bo-Katan and Ahsoka are rumored to be in The Mandalorian season 2, the dynamics of this duo give us some insight into how the two may interact in the live-action series. While much of these two episodes focus on Ahsoka and Maul, the Siege of Mandalore is an important Clone Wars battle, and one that will shape the planet's future.

Star Wars: Rebels Mandalore episodes

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Star Wars: Rebels season 3, episodes 15 and 16

Even though the entire series has a Mandalorian as a main character (Sabine Wren), there are certain Rebels episodes that are key, and this two-episode arc is one of them. It explains some deep Mandalore/Jedi lore, and puts the Darksaber back in the hands of a Mandalorian – the aforementioned Sabine Wren, who returns to her family in an attempt to free Mandalore from Imperial rule. The second episode in this arc, "The Legacy of Mandalore" explains Mandalorian houses and clans, which will help you understand Din Djarin and Baby Yoda's clan of two. Daw.

Star Wars: Rebels season 4, episode 1 and 2

There's a whole lot of Mandalore in these two episodes, aptly titled "Heroes of Mandalore Part 1 and 2." Sabine, wielding the Darksaber, leads a mission to free her father (and the planet) from the Empire's clutches. What ultimately happens explains why the Mandalorians of the Disney Plus original series hates the Empire so much – it's brutal. The second episode in this arc brings back Bo-Katan, who receives the Darksaber from Sabine in what seems to be a happy ending. Unfortunately, we know that somehow Moff Gideon gets that Darksaber and the people of Mandalore end up in hiding. They can't catch a break.

So there you have it, 13 episodes you should watch ahead of The Mandalorian season 2 that will have you an expert on all things Mandalore. Considering these episodes clock in at around 20 minutes apiece, you can easily get through them before The Mandalorian season 2 debuts on Disney Plus this October 30. And if you need even more to watch, check out the best shows on Disney Plus.