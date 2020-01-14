Magic: Legends is Magic meets Diablo and its first beta is coming in spring

Magic: Legends, the online action RPG set in the world of the venerable trading card game, is coming to PC, PS4, and Xbox One in 2021. If you can't wait that long to start stacking your hand with blue spells, you can watch the first gameplay trailer showing off Legends' Diablo-inspired combat above, then sign up for its first beta test coming in spring this year.

Magic: Legends was first announced with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards in December. The game lets players control Planeswalkers, magic-wielding warriors whose spells create, destroy, and can even reshape the battlefield. Magic: Legends' combat system draws inspiration from the five elemental colors of Magic, and the spells you have available for any given attack will be drawn at random from the abilities you pre-selected - just like a freshly shuffled deck of Magic cards. You can play on your own or in parties of up to three players, and you'll be able to freely explore several planes of reality pulled from the mind-bogglingly vast lore of the card game.

You can head to the game's official site to sign up for the beta now. You'll need an Arc account to register, but you should already have one of those if you play Neverwinter, Star Trek Online, or other online games from Perfect World Entertainment. Magic: Legends will be free-to-play when it arrives properly next year, so even if you don't get into the beta you'll still be able to check it out without paying anything upfront.