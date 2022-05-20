Madden 23 guide: everything we know so far

An August launch for Madden 23 is inevitable, but what twists will we see this year? RPG elements in career mode, or perhaps an Overcooked-style mini-game for the authentic pre-match tailgating experience? Ah, probably not. There’s plenty to look forward to though. EA is promising to focus on AI improvements, and we already know some of the new features in franchise mode. As for the first trailer, rookie ratings, and more: they’ll all appear here, in your Madden 23 guide.

When will we see the first Madden 23 trailer?

As a rule, EA likes to drop its first annual round of trailers during EA Play Live, shortly before E3. There’s one catch with that plan: both events are cancelled this year. Instead, the mega-publisher plans to come up with individual plans for each of its upcoming games. Madden’s early release date – more on which shortly – means it’ll be one of the first to be unveiled. Expect the first Madden 23 trailer in early June, with a host of new information to follow in the ensuing weeks.

There’s no Madden 23 release date just yet, and predicting it has become trickier than usual since the move to PS5 and Xbox Series X. Historically, EA always liked to have its game out for the opening weekend of the real NFL campaign. For example, Madden 20 dropped on August 2, 2019. However, the pandemic saw Madden 21 delayed slightly, to August 28, 2020, while Madden 22 hit the streets on August 20, 2021.

We know, then, that the Madden release date will be a Friday, in August. But at this point picking which one is a lottery. As soon as it’s announced, we’ll share it here.

Who’ll be the Madden 23 cover star?

We have an entire Madden 23 cover vote guide on this exact theme. The Madden cover is the most cherished in sports, and also the most hotly debated – for years the Madden curse supposedly haunted the man chosen to front each year’s game. Previous incumbents Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are sure to be contenders, as is John Madden himself. The former Raiders coach, commentator, and man for whom this series is named passed away in December, aged 85. Placing him on the box would be a fine tribute to king John.

What will Madden 22 rookie ratings be?

In previous years, EA has unleashed rookie ratings to tie in with NFL draft weekend, which this year happened in late April. However, no numbers were forthcoming. We did, however, get a peek at what the big new stars look like in-game. For instance, here’s number ten pick Garrett Wilson lining up at wide receiver for the New York Jets:

Dream come true 💪 @nyjets

And here’s new Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sporting the famous black-and-gold:

Let's get to work @steelers ‼️

Ratings wise, these are GR’s predictions for the top ten picks, based on draft classes in previous years. All should see their stats rise throughout the season, given EA’s weekly ratings updates.

1 Travon Walker (DE, Jacksonville Jaguars) - 83

2 Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Detroit Lions) - 82

3 Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, Houston Texans –) 81

4 Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (CB, New York Jets) - 80

5 Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, New York Giants) - 80

6 Ikem Ekwonu (OT, Carolina Panthers) - 79

7 Evan Neal (OT, New York Giants) - 77

8 Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) - 77

9 Charles Cross (OT, Seattle Seahawks) - 77

10 Garrett Wilson (WR, New York Jets) - 77

EA says Madden 23 features will focus on AI

With Madden 23 entering its third year on PS5 and XBox Series X, bosses at EA have been open on where the focus of their sports line-up is headed. And no, it’s not [only] Ultimate Team. The publisher says that going forward, team-mate and opponent intelligence is going to be a major area of focus on the field.

“A.I. is very well set up to be the thing that defines this generation of console,” EA Sports vice president Sean Ramjagsingh tells Fortune. “The extra computing power of the new consoles unlocks extra abilities for us from a development perspective and [between] what’s happening with the capturing of real-world data and the way data’s being leveraged now to drive different technologies, there are a lot of opportunities for us moving forward.”

It’s a slightly business-y explanation, but a member of the Tiburon team turns it into gameplay terms.

“We took player route data from actual players and used it in [Madden 22],” says senior game design director Connor Dougan. “There’s so much cool data that we can use to make the most realistic representations. For example, the Baltimore Ravens use a pistol formation [compared to] the San Francisco 49ers, who get rid of the ball quick and have lots of motion in the pre-play. We use that data to model our play calling.”

What’s being added to Madden 23 franchise mode?

We don’t need an official reveal in order to answer this one. EA Tiburon provides year-round updates to franchise mode, which carry over from one game to the next. The most recent arrived in April – so all its new additions should make it into Madden 23.

For instance, bye weeks were overhauled in that April update. EA’s comprehensive Gridiron Notes elaborate: “We've updated our bye week scenario from text messages to modular cinematics with all new choices and impacts. You'll be asked how your team is handling the week off. You'll be posed with choices of taking a team bonding retreat to build team chemistry, self-scouting to identify weaknesses to correct coming out of the bye or continuing to grind through the week to help with the development of your players. Each choice comes with a different positive and negative effect and as the coach, it's on you to decide what your team needs and how to put them in the best position to succeed in the stretch run of the season.”

Other new in-franchise scenarios include team turmoil, in which you need to resolve internal issues between a powerful offense and a struggling defense, and X-Factor hot streaks. The latter sees one or more opponents start a match with their X-Factor activated, increasing the challenge of overcoming them. Get at them early and you can extinguish the fire; leave them in the zone and they play like a boss character for the entire match. It’s a neat in-game representation of real-life player form.

What’s likely to be missing from Madden 23?

Back in 2018, I wrote about 13 lost features we need restored to sports games. Five of them were from American football games and, nearly half a decade later, four are still missing.

For instance, we’re unlikely to see dynamic attendance. In real life, fans leave stadiums en masse if their team is on the receiving end of a blowout, or don’t turn up in the first place towards the end of a horror season. Yet in Madden, every stadium is packed, start to finish, for every game. That’s no accident – it’s a demand made from on-high.

“We incorporated accurate attendance for all the teams, and Jacksonville always had these terrible turnouts,” a former EA Tiburon producer told Sports Illustrated. "The Jags owner got all pissed off when he heard there were empty seats when you played as his team in the game. The team called the NFL and we had to fix it immediately.”

Also unlikely to make the cut, from that same feature: Chris Berman’s half-time show as made famous by ESPN NFL 2K, the option to create your own team like in EA’s NCAA games, and the return of the Madden ambulance. Okay, that one is very old-school, and forgivable. And in fairness, importable draft classes are in the game now, and have proven a very welcome addition.