Mad Max 4 info revealed

Tom Hardy talked this weekend about his upcoming role in the fourth Mad Max movie, and revealed a few little gems of information about the flick.



In Mad Max: Fury Road , the actor will be taking over the role of Max Rockatansky previously played by Mel Gibson, a law enforcement officer living in a post-apocalyptic world.

“It’s a relaunch and revisit to the world. An entire restructuring,” Hardy told Collider . “That’s not to say that it’s not picking up or leaving off from the Mad Max you know already, but it’s a nice re-take on the entire world using the same character, depositing him in the same world but bringing him up to date by 30 years.”

As for when the movie – long in development hell – will actually be shooting (under returning director George Miller), Hardy remained mysterious:

“I can’t say when I’m going to be in front of the cameras. I’m actually headed tonight to Australia to start some stunt-training. I’m training now. I’m meant to drop 30 pounds so smoking and one meal a day is my training at the moment.

“I’m going to start fighting soon. The harder stuff, as we get close to the line. I’ll probably get three or four months of fight training out there. Seven days a week. All that kind of horrible shit.”

The actor goes on to reveal that the film will probably shoot for nine months, also said that he resembles “a hungry wolf” after losing all that weight.

