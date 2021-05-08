Lost Judgment isn't coming to PC "at this time", confirms Sega

Sega has confirmed there are no plans to bring Lost Judgment, the sequel to Yakuza spin-off Judgment, to PC just yet.

The sequel was initially teased a couple of weeks back, when a mysterious website – hosted on Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's own site – started counting down to "judgment day", which was 3pm UK time / 7pm PST on May 7.

While initially, Sega listed the game as coming to Steam and Windows 10 as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X on September 24 – the Steam logo was even mentioned in the site's source code – Sega has since told our friends at PC Gamer there are "no plans" to port the game to PC "at this time".

"The game is being announced for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One," a Sega representative told press. "Sega has no plans to bring Lost Judgment to PC at this time."

Lost Judgment will put players back in the detective trainers of Takayuki Yagami, who's joined by his partner, ex-yakuza member Masaharu Kaito. The duo is tasked with investigating "a seemingly perfect crime" with a lead suspect that seems to have an infallible alibi.

The sequel brings a new martial arts style, Snake, and enables players to freely travel between two cities in order to get to the bottom of the story, and offers new gadgets to help you crack the case. Lost Judgment will also add stealth gameplay elements that will help Yagami infiltrate spaces by scrambling up buildings, sneaking past enemies, and more.

ICYMI, the Judgment remaster is out now, bringing the Yakuza spinoff not only to the next PlayStation generation, but Xbox and Stadia fans, too.

Lost Judgment is set to release on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X , and Xbox Series S on September 24, 2021. Check out our Judgment review to see if you want to jump into the first game before the sequel drops.