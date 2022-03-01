Lindsay Lohan signs two-movie deal with Netflix

Lindsay Lohan has signed a two-picture deal with Netflix in a move that could well bring new light to her career.

It was announced last year that Lohan would star in a new holiday rom-com called Falling For Christmas, alongside Glee actor Chord Overstreet. She plays a newly engaged hotel heiress who is struck with amnesia after a tragic skiing accident. The accident leaves her in the care of a hunky lodge owner (Overstreet) and his gifted young daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.

The new deal brings two more Lohan-led movies, though the streamer has not specified whether they will also be rom-coms.

“We’re so happy with our collaboration with Lindsay to date, and we’re thrilled to continue our partnership with her,” said Christina Rogers, Netflix’s director of independent film. “We look forward to bringing more of her films to our members around the world.”

Lohan is perhaps best known for starring in pop culture staples like Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, The Parent Trap, Life-Size, Get a Clue, Herbie: Fully Loaded, Just My Luck, and Freaky Friday. After taking on-and-off breaks from acting, Lohan joined the second and final season of Netflix’s British black comedy Sick Note in 2018 and played a vampire in the 2019 supernatural thriller Among the Shadows. Most recently, she executive produced and starred in the MTV reality show Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which centers on the resort she owns in Dubai.

