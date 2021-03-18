Life is Strange: True Colours launches in September alongside Life is Strange: Remastered Collection

Life is Strange: True Colours, the next entry in Square Enix's supernatural adventure game series, will release on September 10, 2021.

During today's Square Enix presents livestream, developer Deck Nine - the studio behind 2017 spin-off Before the Storm but not the two previous mainline Life is Strange games - revealed its next game. In another departure from Life is Strange tradition, all five chapters of True Colours will release at the same time, moving away from the series' episodic format.

True Colours features a new cast of characters, headed up by Asian-American protagonist Alex Chen, who reunites with her brother Gabe in the town of Haven Springs after eight years in the foster care system. Alex's power revolves around the ability to detect and change the emotions of the people around her, something she's been able to do since childhood, but which she has to keep firmly in check lest she be overwhelmed by those feelings.

Deck Nine describes True Colours as the start of a "bold new era" of Life is Strange, and while the series' visuals are still in place, the new game will take advantage of full motion-capture as part of the series' "next generation."

As well as True Colours, Square Enix is also releasing the Life is Strange Remastered Collection. The bundle, which contains all five episodes of the original game and all three episodes of Before the Storm, offers "new visuals," and is set to release in Fall 2021, both as a standalone release and as part of the Ultimate Edition of True Colours.

Life is Strange: True Colours will release on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, with pre-orders open now ahead of its September release.



