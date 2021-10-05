Life is Strange: True Colors gets 60FPS mode on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Life is Strange: True Colors now boasts a 60 fps performance mode on new-gen consoles.

A brand new update has launched for Life is Strange: True Colors across all platforms. Headlining this new update is the addition of two new graphics modes for True Colors on PS5 and Xbox Series X; one which prioritizes resolution, and another which offers a boosted 60FPS mode.

These are the High Resolution and High Performance modes for True Colors, respectively. A new blog post from Square Enix doesn't specify the exact resolution of the former mode, although it's easy to imagine True Colors would probably output at a native 4K resolution in High Resolution mode on both new-gen consoles.

Unfortunately, these two new graphics modes are exclusive to the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Life is Strange: True Colors, and aren't available for the Xbox Series S version. Elsewhere on other platforms though, HDR is now available for True Colors on PC, and frame rate issues in certain scenes have been remedied.

It's nice to see Life is Strange: True Colors getting post-launch technical support from Square Enix and developer Deck Nine like this, and it couldn't have come at a better time, as plenty of players are likely still working their way through the prequel Wavelengths DLC, which launched just last week on September 30. For a little behind-the-scenes look at the creation of Steph's story, you can head over to our Life is Strange: True Colors interview with Deck Nine's senior narrative designer.

Alternatively, check out our full Life is Strange: True Colors review if you're yet to experience Deck Nine's excellent new narrative adventure.