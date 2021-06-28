Life is Strange remastered collection comparison video highlights changes in the game

A Life is Strange fan has made a comparison video that compares the original game to the remastered collection, which is releasing later this year.

We got our first look at the remastered collection during Square Enix’s E3 2021 presentation and we can now see exactly how much the game has improved thanks to a side-by-side comparison video, created by violetowy . In the video, fans of the series get to see how much has changed in the game from the character’s facial animations to other small changes that make the game flow smoother than it did back when it was initially released in 2015.

The video features scenes from both Life is Strange and its prequel Life is Strange: Before The Storm that show off Chloe, Max, and Rachel’s updated looks which give the characters slightly more realistic qualities. The rest of the cast including Warren, Frank, and Nathan all received a digital enhancement which has made them all look much more human and in some cases, more frightening.

These improvements can most notably be seen in the characters’ eyes and mouths, which have been given more life and emotion. As a result of this, players will encounter fewer poker face scenes that the game was previously famous for. The main reason for this is the use of facial mo-cap, which the original two games didn’t feature.

The charm of Life is Strange is still intact though, as the team behind the remastered collection has maintained the series’ aesthetic which gives the entire game the same feel as a hand-painted piece of art, thanks to the game’s original concept artist Edouard Caplain.

The Life is Strange remastered collection is due to release later this year and can be purchased as a stand-alone game, as well as in a bundle with Life is Strange: True Colors on PS4, PS5 , Xbox One, Xbox Series X /S, PC, Google Stadia, and as it was recently revealed Nintendo Switch too.