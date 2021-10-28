Liam Neeson has a new action thriller in the works

Liam Neeson is set to star in new thriller In the Land of Saints and Sinners, Deadline reports.

Set in a remote Irish village, Neeson will play a newly retired assassin who finds himself drawn into a lethal game of cat and mouse with a trio of vengeful terrorists. Ciarán Hinds, who recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Belfast, will also star, and filming is due to start in Ireland in March 2022.

The movie will see Neeson re-team with director Robert Lorenz – he previously helmed The Marksman, which Neeson starred in earlier this year. He played a rancher and former marine in Arizona who must help a young boy escape a Mexican drug cartel. Lorenz has also frequently collaborated with Clint Eastwood, producing movies including American Sniper, Jersey Boys, and Mystic River.

The actor's recent projects released in the past year include action thrillers The Ice Road and Honest Thief, as well as the comedy drama Made in Italy, in which he starred alongside his son, Micheál Richardson. Neeson is a mainstay of the action thriller genre and he's well-known for his roles in the Taken movies.

His other upcoming projects also slot into that category – he's due to star in Blacklight alongside The Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman, Memory alongside Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci, and Retribution with Matthew Modine. There's no rest for the Neeson, it seems.