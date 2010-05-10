Let Me In images released

This weekend The LA Times caught up with director Matt Reeves, and had a chat with him about his remake of Swedish vampire flick Let The Right One In.

As well as that, they released two images from the revamp – retitled Let Me In – both depicting Kick-Ass ’ Chloe Moretz in the role of vampire Abby, alongside The Road 's Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Reeves, who helmed the flick for the reinvigorated Hammer Horror studios, seems to understand the controversy surrounding his remake of Tomas Alfredson’s masterful original, and was keen to let fans know that his revision is true in spirit to the Swedish version.

"In the same sense I want the photography to have this kind of messy realism, to be beautiful but gritty," the director told The LA Times , "I want the effects to feel believable. I want people to think back later and say, 'I don't even know if that's an effect.' I don't want anything that pulls you out.

"It's not going to feel like a movie with a crazy number of effects. It's, hopefully, going to feel like an intimate coming-of-age story."

Just don’t expect Reeves to have incorporated any of the darker stuff (paedophilia, self-mutilation, bed-wetting…) that even original novel writer John Ajvide Lindqvist chopped out for his Swedish script adaptation.

Let Me In is released on 29 October.

Will you be watching it? Or will you stick to the Swedish DVD?