Lego Super Mario kits revealed alongside prices and August launch

The first Lego Super Mario sets have been officially revealed, alongside their prices and launch dates.

Alongside the Adventures with Mario Starter Course which costs $59.99 and you can now pre-order, there will also be a Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set ($29.99) and Bowser’s Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set ($99.99).

Get a first look at all the kits in action down below.

Getting our first proper look at the set in action, we're blown away by how expressive Mario is, alongside the soundbites which you can hear throughout. Plus, the promise of being able to design our own courses is clearly too good to pass up.

In a press release, Lego confirmed that players will need to own the Adventures with Mario Starter Course, as "this entry point set to the world of LEGO Super Mario is needed to unlock expansion sets and features seven action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure that are only included in this set."

Those expansion sets as well will unlock new characters, such as Bowser in the Bowser's Castle Boss Battle set. On top of that, the Lego Super Mario app has also been announced, which "keeps track of scores to encourage continuous rebuilding, as well as [providing] digital building instructions with zoom and rotate viewing tools to make building easier".

Takashi Tezuka, executive officer and game producer for Nintendo, said in a statement: “I am thankful that in this project with the LEGO Group, Mario is jumping out of the digital world of game consoles and smart devices, and we are able to bring him into the world with a new, physical type of Mario play."

