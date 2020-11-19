Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham set to host The Golden Joystick Awards 2020

We're delighted to reveal that Laura Bailey and Travis Willingham will host next week's Golden Joystick Awards.

The stars from The Last of Us 2 and Marvel's Avengers will present the showcase, which will see awards, music performances from Harry Mack and Lara6683, alongside appearances from plenty of famous names in games. Be sure to keep an eye on the Golden Joystick Awards Twitter to see some of the people who'll be joining us during the show.

The Golden Joystick Awards, which will be streamed live on Twitch , YouTube , Facebook and right here on this very site from 12:30pm PST, 3:30pm EST, and 20:30pm GMT, is celebrating its 38th year as the world's longest running viewer voted gaming awards show.

(Image credit: Travis Willingham/Laura Bailey)

Bailey told GamesRadar: "How exciting to be hosting the Golden Joystick Awards this year with my wonderful husband and fellow actor, Travis. We've had opportunities to work together before (as Marvel fans out there might know) but this is a fantastic chance to look back and reflect on what has been an amazing year for interactive entertainment. Join us on November 24th to celebrate the developers and creators who have thrilled and enthralled us in 2020!"

Willingham also said: "It’s an incredible treat to host The Golden Joystick awards this year. Laura and I have been lucky enough to work with some of the incredible games creators and developers nominated this year and it is such a thrill to be able to honor their talent at this year’s event. Tune in on November 24th to find out the results."

Daniel Dawkins, Content Director, Games and Film at Future said: "Thank you to all the fans who have voted and all the developers and creators who are joining us virtually from their homes and studios all over the world.”

There's still time to have your say in this year's award show, so make sure to vote for your Ultimate Game of the Year now, which will allow you to also receive a free ebook!