Latinx fantasy comic Helm Graycastle mixes Lord of the Rings with "rich, bloody history of Mexico"

The 'sword & sorcery' subgenre of comics is growing, with a new Latinx fantasy series imagining the Aztecs and Mayans as magic and sword-wielding warriors fighting back the Spanish invasion of Mexico. In the upcoming series Helm Graycastle, writer Henry Barajas and artist Rahmat M. Handoko imagine people like themselves represented - and empowered - in the fantasy world.
"I love playing Dungeons and Dragons with my best friends and I grew up loving Peter Jackson's take on JRR Tolkien's Lord of the Rings," says Barajas in the announcement. "But I never see people like myself in the fantasy world. I want to show the rich, bloody history of Mexico while bringing Latinx characters into the fantasy realm."
Scheduled to debut this February, the Helm Graycastle one-shot follows a titular mercenary who is hired to overthrow Montezuma III, who took over Mexico after successfully turning back the Spanish conquistadors thanks to their magical abilities.
Here's a preview:
Helm Greycastle preview
"I'm excited to reclaim another narrative we're used to seeing about Mesoamerica that is often told by white scholars and storytellers - and simultaneously introduces Latinx characters in the fantasy realm," Barajas tells Newsarama.
Barajas is currently using Kickstarter to raise $10,000 for the project, which includes a role-playing game, dice, and even instructional guides on running your own Kickstarter by Barajas, who has managed 10 successful crowdfunding campaigns before this.
Here's a preview of Barajas' instructional material on being successful with Kickstarter:
The Helm Graycastle one-shot goes on sale February 2021.
Get the best digital-comics reading experience by getting to know the best comics readers for Android and iOS devices.