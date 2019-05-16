Latest GTA Online update is a chance to make some Import/Export money

This week's GTA Online update is another callback to an older update - in this case, the big Import/Export update that launched at the tail end of 2016. For the next seven days, Import/Export Sell missions are worth an extra 25% in GTA$, Bodyguards and Associates rewards are doubled, and Merryweather Security Phonecall Services are completely free. It's been a big week for Rockstar, as Red Dead Online recently launched out of beta .

Now through May 22 is the perfect time to offload any foreign cars you've been hoarding in your Vehicle Warehouse, as that extra GTA$ can add up in a hurry. Speaking of 25% bonuses, Biker Business Supplies are 25% off this week as well. If you need some fast cash to take advantage of those low prices, you can rack up dough with some Bodyguards and Associates jobs through an Organization to get double the payout. Doubled rewards are also on offer in Entourage (Bodyguards versus Assassins) and Trading Places Remix (Beasts versus a lone Juggernaut) modes this week. And if you need some extra muscle for whatever activity you're taking on, you can ring up Merryweather for mercenaries, ammo drops, and airstrikes free of charge.

As always, you can score some free swag for logging in this week. For the next seven days, you can be the proud owner of a Fake Sessanta Nove T-Shirt, which is perfect for anyone who's ever wanted to wear duds made from counterfeit Louis Vuitton bags. You can also take advantage of the following discounts this week:

Vehicle Cargo Warehouses - 30% off

Special Cargo Warehouses - 30% off

Cargo Warehouse Upgrades - 30% off

Luxor Deluxe Aircraft, Yachts, Renovations, and Add-ons - 40% off

Swift Deluxe Aircraft, Yachts, Renovations, and Add-ons - 40% off

Pegasus Lifestyle Management Vehicles - 30% off

Lastly, you can take part in the newest selection of Premium Races to test your driving skills. The buy-in for these 8-player races is a hefty $20,000, but you can snag $100,000 for taking first place (with 2nd and 3rd place finishers getting $30k and $20k respectively). Head over to Legion Square on the following dates to take part in their respective races:

May 16: Cutting Coroners (locked to Super)

May 17 - 20: Crossing Paths (locked to Sports Classic)

May 21 - 23: Business Trip (locked to Super)