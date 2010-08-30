Last Exorcism scares off the competition

The Last Exorcism proved that cinemagoers still appreciate a good scare this weekend, leaping straight to the top of the pile at the box office.



With a decent taking of $21.3m, it edged out Hayden Christensen’s action thriller Takers by a whisker, the latter taking an even $21m.



The Expendables , meanwhile, still drew the crowds, defecting from its previous top spot to third with $9.5m. Julia Roberts’ Eat Pray Love came in at fourth with $7m, while The Other Guys held firm in fifth place with $6.6m.



Twilight spoof Vampires Suck plummeted from second place to sixth and $5.3m, while Inception surged from ninth to seventh with $5.1, and Nanny McPhee Returns stuck to eighth place with $4.7m.



Jennifer Aniston/Jason Bateman comedy The Switch hung around for another week to the tune of $4.6m, while Piranha 3D floundered at the bottom in tenth place with $4.3m.



Newly-released Avatar: Special Edition was nowhere to found in the top ten, though, instead settling for spot number 12, and a haul of $4m.



