The other Oscars 2022 moment that we should all be talking about: Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli's team-up

Lady Gaga and Liza Minnelli shared a sweet moment at the 2022 Oscars while presenting the award for Best Picture.

Gaga accompanied Minnelli on stage (something the House of Gucci actor personally requested). The crowd immediately cheered for Minnelli, which prompted Gaga to squeeze the star's hand and say, "The public, they love you."

"You know how I love working with legends," Gaga began. "And I'm honored to present the final award of the evening with a true show business legend. She’s celebrating the 50th anniversary of Cabaret. Oscar-winning actress, Liza Minnelli."

At one moment during the presentation, 76-year-old Minnelli became a little confused when reading her lines off the teleprompter and looked up at Gaga, who immediately swooped in to help.

"Now we're going to show you something else," Minnelli began. Gaga finished her sentence by adding, "We're going to tell you who the nominees are right now."

"Oh, good!" Minnelli replied, drawing warm laughter from the audience.

As the cameras began to cut away to the montage of nominees, Gaga whispered, "I got you."

Minnelli instantly replied, "I know, thank you."

Lady Gaga whispering “I gotcha” to Liza Minnelli ❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/g2z4X5cuwlMarch 28, 2022 See more

Gaga first met Minnelli backstage at her sold-out Madison Square Garden show in 2011. The Cabaret star gave Gaga a piece of advice before the show, telling her to "Concentrate and f**k 'em up!" The singer has always named Minnelli as one of her biggest inspirations.

The warm moment took place shortly after Will Smith accepted the Oscar for Best Actor for his portrayal of Richard Williams in King Richard, a biopic about the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena. The award for Best Picture went to Sian Heder's CODA.

