Lady Dimitrescu actor explains how she got into character for Resident Evil: Village

The Resident Evil: Village actor who brought Lady Dimitrescu to life via motion capture has revealed a unique technique they used to get into character.

In an interview with PC Gamer , Maggie Robertson who provided the voice and motion capture for Lady Dimitrescu revealed that when performing as the character in the motion capture studio she was given a “weird half-hat thing” to attach to her helmet to give the actor a sense of where Lady D’s hat would sit.

According to Roberston: “It was actually really helpful to me as an actor [...] I played with the idea of her looking up at people under the brim. And the hat kind of curves as well, so I incorporated that into her physical movement.”

She continued: “Nothing ever happens in a straight line when she moves. If she's gonna look to the side, she's gonna wind her way there. Everything is very indirect and curvy about her movements.”

Fans got to see a glimpse of Maggie in action after Capcom released a behind-the-scenes clip of the main cast performing as the four lords, and yes, the Lady Dimitrescu actor is sporting the half-hat. Maggie isn’t the only person to take on the role of Lady D either, as this cosplay attempt by 6'9" tall Olympian Yekaterina Lisina managed to bring the character into the real world... Well as close as we can get to that anyway.

Lady Dimitrescu caused quite the stir even before Resident Evil: Village’s release earlier this month. This lead to Capcom revealing the official height of the character as well as a height comparison chart that pins her up against fellow Resident Evil villains Mr. X and Nemesis. The game’s art director Tomonori Takano has stated : "I don't think anyone [on the team] could have predicted how wonderfully fans have reacted to Lady Dimitrescu [...] personally, I was particularly struck by comments like, 'I want to be chased by her.'"

